Five Questions About The Swiss Price Watchdog's Inflation Warnings

Stefan Meierhans, the country's official price supervisor, is well aware that households in Switzerland are feeling the weight of higher prices for everyday goods and services. Last year, Meierhans received 2,400 complaints from consumers about prices, almost twice as many as in 2021, and this year doesn't look any better.

This week Meierhans sought to address some of these concerns by gathering consumer protection groups together for the first Purchasing Power Summit in the country.“There are letters that pointedly say – 'Food, health insurance, electricity - where does it stop?'” said the price supervisor in an interviewExternal link with Tages-Anzeiger following the summit.

But how bad is inflation in Switzerland, one of the most expensive countries in the world? We tackle five questions about inflation and its repercussions.

Where are Swiss consumers really feeling the pinch?

Prices of everyday goods have been rising in Switzerland, especially when it comes to electricity, food, rent, and healthcare. Fabio Canetg, a specialist in monetary policy and host of the SWI podcast Geldcast, calculated that a typical shopping trip in Switzerland now costs 6.1% more than it did in the beginning of 2021.

The outlook for 2024 doesn't look much better. In September, the government will announce changes to health insurance premiums, which experts predict could rise by 8-9% next year, making it the biggest annual rise since 2010. The Federal Electricity Commission also announced on Tuesday that electricity bills will rise by an average 18% (around CHF222) in 2024.

Rental prices are also a concern. Swiss law ties rents for existing tenancies to inflation and interest rates. A benchmark increase by a quarter percentage-point allows landlords to raise rents by 3%. After years of decline, the reference interest rate for rents ticked from 1.25% to 1.5% in June. The director of the Swiss Federal Office for Housing said in September that he expects rents to rise by more than 15% between now and 2026.