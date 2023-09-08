Outlook Weakens For Swiss Economy

The revision is justified by the fact that the data known so far point to a significant slowdown in economic momentum. Exports, in particular, were affected by falling demand.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.