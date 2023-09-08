Outlook Weakens For Swiss Economy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Specifically, according to analyses released by the insurer on Thursday, gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 0.5% this year and 1.0% in 2024, compared to a previassessment – only a month ago – of 0.7% and 1.3% respectively.
The revision is justified by the fact that the data known so far point to a significant slowdown in economic momentum. Exports, in particular, were affected by falling demand.By contrast, inflation estimates remain unchanged: the average inflation rate is seen at 2.1% in 2023 and 1.6% in the following 12 months.
