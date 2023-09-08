Country Artist Talks About Shifting Life's Priorities With New Song

Carl Wayne Encourages: 'Let It Go' and Embrace What Matters

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Country Music Singer and Songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins has just released "Let It Go ", a song inspired by a hectic day he was having a few years ago.“I had a laundry list of honey-dos to complete!! And I remember thinking to myself that 'I just want to let it go, and spend time with my wife and daughter.' That's literally where the idea came from to write it.”

Meekins has been working on his own to-do list for things he wants accomplish in life, since moving to Nashville over 20 years ago. He and his wife Tonya decided to relocate from Virginia so he could pursue his musical dreams.“I've always had this vision for where I wanted my music to go. My wife shared in that vision. So here we are, all these years later.”

Along the way, Carl thought it was important to develop another business to ensure a more stable life, as they welcomed their daughter.“We know how unstable the music industry can be. Over the years, I've been fortunate in building a construction and remodeling business, something that supported my family and musical ambitions.”

Meekins has also continued building a team and system for delivering great music, and he makes a point to keep his formula simple.“I've worked with producer Jeremy Johnson for over 12 years. He has A-list players that have worked on all of our records. I go in, sing the lead vocal and Jeremy will build out the rest.”

CW feels really good about their latest project. He's played“Let It Go” at writers' rounds to get a feel of the song and how the crowd will react! Carl says the reception so far has been really good. He believes the song will be well received by the public, leading the way for all of his music to find its way to new audiences.

Meekins has also expanded his musical platform by teaming up with Nashville Guitar Works. He's become an ambassador for their brand, a product he believes in and wants to share with others.“A big part of my story is that someone blessed me with a guitar early on in my life and changed my world forever. I'm now in a place where I can give guitars away to others.”

Currently Meekins and his team are teaming up with Veteran organizations, music festivals, rodeos and radio stations to find those who might be in need of that next guitar.“This is all in line with who I am. I like to share my music and also want others to be able to play and create music.”

His new song“Let It Go” is being distributed to all major streaming platforms. Meekins says,“We've had a good run with our last two singles, "Stoked " and "Headin' to the Beach " which were both up-tempo tracks. I figured we would stay there for a while, before we release a mid-tempo tune or ballad. Life gotcha down? LET IT GO and do something that makes you smile.”

