(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Syringes ready for autologfat transplantation, also known as lipofilling or fat grafting.
Fat grafting: a deeper look into the risks and complications associated with the procedure. While fat grafting can yield impressive results and has become a favored technique among many patients, it's crucial to be aware of both the potential benefits and risks associated with the procedure.” - Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Penelope Treece, MD , a leading authority in the field of cosmetic medicine and the founder of Southern Aesthetics in New Orleans, provides an in-depth exploration of the science and associated risks of fat grafting in cosmetic procedures. As a prominent figure in the field, Dr. Treece aims to raise awareness and promote informed decision-making among patients considering fat grafting as a cosmetic enhancement option.
Fat grafting, also known as autologfat transfer or lipofilling, has gained popularity in recent years as a natural and minimally invasive method to enhance variareas of the body, including the face, breasts, buttocks, and hands. This innovative procedure involves the removal of excess fat from one part of the body, usually through liposuction, and its subsequent re-implantation into another area requiring augmentation.
Dr. Treece emphasizes the importance of understanding the science behind fat grafting before considering it as a cosmetic option. "While fat grafting can yield impressive results and has become a favored technique among many patients, it is crucial to be aware of both the potential benefits and risks associated with the procedure," she states.
The procedure begins with the gentle extraction of fat cells from areas such as the abdomen, thighs, or flanks. The harvested fat is then carefully purified to isolate viable fat cells for transplantation. Once the fat cells are purified, they are strategically injected into the target area, ensuring even distribution for a natural-looking outcome. Fat grafting offers a natural enhancement option, as the transferred fat is derived from the patient's own body, reducing the risk of allergic reactions or foreign body rejection.
While fat grafting is generally considered safe when performed by experienced and qualified medical professionals, there are inherent risks associated with the procedure. These include the potential for reabsorption of some transferred fat, which may require additional sessions for desired results. Infection, although rare in sterile environments, remains a possible risk. Achieving perfect symmetry with fat grafting can be challenging, and slight discrepancies may occur. Some individuals may experience scarring at the liposuction and injection sites, though these are typically minimal. In rare cases, complications such as hematoma or fat embolism may occur, necessitating immediate medical attention and risk of severe complications such as death.
Dr. Treece references a study aimed at investigating the risks associated with fat grafting, in which a systematic review was completed regarding research and literature that included information on complications arising from the procedure. After carefully selecting the literature, it was found that out of 5479 patients, 354 instances of complications were recorded. Of those complications, 87 were severe, defined as leading to permanent disability or death. These severe adverse events required neurological or neurosurgical intervention, and of the 87 complications, only 2 patients fully recovered. This means that if a complication does occur, there is about a 30% chance it will be a severe complication. The study also concluded that research on fat grafting demonstrates underreporting of complications, and is often biased in support of the procedure.
Dr. Treece encourages individuals considering fat grafting to consult with board-certified surgeons who have extensive experience in the procedure. A thorough consultation and realistic expectations are essential components of a successful fat grafting experience.
About Southern Aesthetics:
Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in be.YOU.tiful.
For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Penelope Treece, please contact:
Penelope Treece, MD
Southern Aesthetics
+1 504-779-7749
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107034659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.