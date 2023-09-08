Evidence As Good As A Three-Dollar Bill

The audios about a conversation that would have been carried out by the former private secretary of former president Ricardo Martinelli have been targets of attacks, both by the first and the second, alleging that they are the product of artificial intelligence. Both have uploaded videos and comments alleging this possibility, but have not provided a single piece of evidence that they are false. The former secretary, who for now is the only one convicted in the Blue Apple case, even gave examples of voices generated by artificial intelligence, but not a single proof that his in those audios is false. This is how he and the others deny: without any evidence; They only sow doubt, but the only doubt that should concernis how far these people went, and what limits they violated to hide their questionable actions. Martinelli's former secretary fled from justice in Panama years ago, and since then we do not know what he lives on in Italy, although we suspect who finances his carousing and excesses. But what he should do is return to Panama and face his trials, instead of acting bravely abroad. If he has something to say, let him go to court, and if he insists that the audio attributed to him is false, let him present evidence of this. His word is as good as a three-dollar bill. to present evidence of this. His word is as good as a three-dollar bill. to present evidence of this. His word is as good as a three-dollar bill dollar bill. – LA PRENSA, Sep. 8.







