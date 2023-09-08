Miningnewsbreaks Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (Nasdaq: Repx) Enters Into Atm Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Riley Exploration Permian (NASDAQ: REPX) , an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow, announced that it has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement. According to the announcement, the company has inked agreements with Truist Securities Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and Roth Capital Partners LLC as sales agents. According to the agreement, the company may offer and sell shares of the company stock from time to time through the agents. The company may offer up to $50 million shares of stock, par value $0.001 per share. The company noted that the offer and sale of the shares has been registered according to regulations and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange. ROTH MKM acted as lead agent for the offering.
About Riley Permian Inc.
Riley Permian is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow per share through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit the company website at
.
