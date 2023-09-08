EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 18 September 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

08.09.2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG offers webcast for investors on 18 September 2023, 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Information from the Executive Board on the first half year 2023 and future business development Online presentation via webcast for shareholders, press representatives and analysts Dillingen / Saar, 8 September 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the“company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) invites interested investors, private shareholders and members of the press to attend the online presentation of the Executive Board on the occasion of the publication of the consolidated interim report for the first half of 2023. In the webcast, CEO Pascal Klein and CFO Kai Winkelmann will provide an overview of the financial figures for the first half of 2023, an update on the current business development as well as the company's outlook. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation. Key facts of the Pyrum webcast

Monday, 18 September 2023

Start: 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: English

Registration link for participants:

About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC Pcertification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are tconsidered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the“Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

Contact IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email:

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstr. 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email:



08.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Phone: +49 6831 959 480 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 WKN: A2G8ZX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich EQS News ID: 1722365



End of News EQS News Service