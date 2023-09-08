EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data AG holds Extraordinary General Meeting

08.09.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS



Northern Data AG holds Extraordinary General Meeting





All proposed resolutions adopted with a large majority Approval to continue dynamic growth

Frankfurt/Main – 8 September 2023 – On Thursday, September 7, Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ) successfully concluded an Extraordinary General Meeting, which was virtually broadcast via livestream, for its duly registered shareholders or their proxies on the company's website. Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. All resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by the shareholders with a large majority. The resolutions dealt in particular with the creation of new authorizations to raise further equity. New authorized capital and further conditional capital were resolved, and a new authorization to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds was granted.



Commenting on the outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting, Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board said: "I am pleased that our shareholders have again expressed their support for the company and its growth targets. With this approval, we remain in a position to continue the dynamic growth and flexibly seize market opportunities."



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambiticomputing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.





Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail:

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

08.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 WKN: A0SMU8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1722381



End of News EQS News Service