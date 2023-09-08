Bisleri International Extends Its Commitment To Sustainable Development In The Himalayan Valley

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Leh, India Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, announced the successful restoration of Ladakh Reservoir in the Kyagar region of Tegar Village, Nubra Valley, Leh. The ambitiproject, undertaken by Bisleri, aims to strengthen the local community's resilience and alleviate the risks of water scarcity.

The primary objective is to revitalize the Kyagar Panchayat Reservoir, bolstering the region's water infrastructure and addressing its agricultural needs. The reservoir, measuring 135 meters in length, 90 meters in width and 2 meters in depth, underwent a thorough desilting and repair process to optimize its capacity and operational efficiency. The project also included essential repairs to the water canals, extending over 3 kilometres.



Inauguration of Bisleri Reservoir of Hope in Ladakh



Bisleri International's initiative to repair and restore the reservoir serves a multifaceted purpose. It has significantly increased the storage capacity to 24.3 million litres, providing a dependable water source crucial for the agricultural requirements of 210 families and approximately 1,050 households. It supports crop irrigation, including wheat, barley, apples, apricots, cherries, and a variety of vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, mustard seeds, beans, peas, carrots, cabbage, and varigreen vegetables. This initiative ensures sustained agricultural activities throughout the year, extending beyond the monsoon season, enhancing crop productivity. Also, it contributes to livestock maintenance and improves sanitation facilities within the community.





Bisleri Reservoir of Hope in Ladakh





Commenting on the company's vision to foster sustainable development in the Himalayan valleys, Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. , said,“We are in constant pursuit of creating a greener future by implementing initiatives that emphasize the well-being of people and the planet. Our goal is to empower communities through comprehensive programs that address varifacets of life. Through the repair & restoration of the Ladakh reservoir, we take pride in our contribution to fostering stability and sustainable development in the region.”







Rigzin Wangdus, Sarpanch, Kyagar Panchayat , stated,“We are grateful for Bisleri to come forward and help to repair & restore the reservoir in our area which got damaged due to the flash flood in July. Their tireless efforts and vision will help shape a brighter future for this magnificent land, bringing prosperity and sustenance for generations to come.”





The latest initiative is part of Bisleri's ' Greener Promise ' philosophy, which is dedicated to intensifying the company's endeavours to combat climate change, ensure access to safe and healthy water for everyone, and establish a robust circular economy. As part of its commitment to building a more sustainable future, Bisleri has undertaken a water stewardship initiative known as Project Nayi Umeed. This project has successfully restored over 200 check dams in Gujarat and Maharashtra, resulting in the collection of an impressive 22 billion litres of water. These efforts have had a far-reaching impact, benefiting more than 124 villages and nearly 40,000 family members of farmers.





