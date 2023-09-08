Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: Kscp) Deploys K5 Asrs For New Client, 2Nd-Year Contract Renewal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomsecurity robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has announced another new deployment and contract renewal for K5 ASRs.
The announcement reads,“Knightscope's commitment to making children safe extends beyond the classroom and into extracurricular and recreational activities. With over 3.5 billion followers worldwide, soccer is the number one sport on plEarth, and Knightscope has begun protecting a new generation of players and fans in New York. A soccer academy and sports complex in Long Island now has a K5 ASR securing its entrance against trespassers and patrolling its parking lot to deter vehicle and
catalytic converter thefts ....
“A Fortune 1000 hotel and resort chain client renewed its K5 ASR contract in the Seattle area for the second year. Hospitality is a growing segment among Knightscope's clientele. The company has already secured numerdeployments and multi-year renewals in hotels, casinos and resorts, and this client boasts 6,500 properties globally, over 5,400 locations of which are in the United States.”
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomsecurity robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
