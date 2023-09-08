Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (Nasdaq: Lsdi) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
In July 2023, LSDI launched Twilight, a new sleep aid product The company in July 2023 announced its acquisition of SANA-013 from Wesana Health; SANA-013 is being developed for the treatment of several mental health and central nervsystem conditions LSDI in May 2023 launched its new Mindful product line designed to enhance well-being and promote a mindful approach to life Also in May 2023, the company announced a partnership with non-profit TheraPsil to advance medical psilocybin access and research LSDI announced in April 2023 that its board had approved the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of its Class A common stock
Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI)
is an early-stage psychotropics manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry.
The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License granted by Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances. This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LSDI are available in the company's newsroom at
About PsychedelicNewsWire
PsychedelicNewsWire
(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:
PsychedelicNewsWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08092023000224011066ID1107034575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.