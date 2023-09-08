Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (Nasdaq: Lsdi) Is 'One To Watch'



In July 2023, LSDI launched Twilight, a new sleep aid product

The company in July 2023 announced its acquisition of SANA-013 from Wesana Health; SANA-013 is being developed for the treatment of several mental health and central nervsystem conditions

LSDI in May 2023 launched its new Mindful product line designed to enhance well-being and promote a mindful approach to life

Also in May 2023, the company announced a partnership with non-profit TheraPsil to advance medical psilocybin access and research LSDI announced in April 2023 that its board had approved the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of its Class A common stock

Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI)

is an early-stage psychotropics manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry.

The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License granted by Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances. This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in...

