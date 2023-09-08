Phrp-Q Organises Continuing Professional Development Events

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Professional Human Resource Practitioners - Qatar (PHRP-Q) recently organised its second Continuing Professional Development (CPD) on 'Strategic HR Communication: Mastering Newswriting, Photography, Page Design and Layout'.
The session was facilitated by Gulf Times business reporter, Peter Alagos, who received a token of recognition from PHRP-Q board of directors Efren Soliman, Amie Andrada and Dorily Macaraeg.
In a separate event, PHRP-Q organised a third CPD session, held in collaboration with the Migrant Workers' Office (MWO) led by Don Albert Philippe Pangcog. The MWO team also included Cherry Rhose Cureg, Carolina Ortiz, Jerome Gacula, Meditrina Chaneco, Jessica Gabrielle Abad, Ritchmon Ray Jose, Ester Salubre, and Kristine Leah Iranzo.
The MWO team discussed key aspects of ensuring the welfare and rights of Filipino migrant workers, including topics like Job Order Processing, Employment Contract Verification, and Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) requirements during the event.
