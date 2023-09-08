Summer Kits Distributed To Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kerala Women's Initiative Qatar (Kwiq) distributed 700 summer treat kits among outdoor workers engaged in construction and road works in different parts of Doha recently.
The kits included a bottle of water, juice, fruits and light snacks.“This is an initiative that we undertake every year, as a token of our appreciation towards the blue-collar workers who perform manual labour. This year it was more special, as we had our members' children joinin the packing and distributing of these summer kits. Indeed, it was a priceless experience to have witnessed the joy and smiles when these workers received the kits from us,” said Bini Vinod, Kwiq president.
The kits were carried to varilocations in a convoy of 11 cars, which was flagged off by Indian Community Welfare Fund and Indian Cultural Centre officials from the premises of the latter.
MENAFN08092023000067011011ID1107034569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.