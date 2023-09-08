Navigating Global Esg Reporting Standards

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the second installment in our Climate Week series, Mandi McReynolds is joined by global experts Eevan der Enden, CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative, and Anna Nefedova, global ESG reporting leader at Deloitte. They walkthrough the variglobal reporting standards and how they benefit the organizations that use them.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN08092023007202015466ID1107034552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.