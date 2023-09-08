Project Lemonade Receives $35,000 Grant From Keybank

The challenge of employment and financial stability impacts foster youth's ability to feel safe, stable, and secure. To help them beat the odds, Project Lemonade has employed more than 75 foster youth through the L+EARN Internship Program since 2016. The program has shown an impressive 91% success rate in motivating participants to continue with education or employment after completion.

“This program presents a vital channel to give foster youth a foundation to help them build long-term stability,” said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader.“We at KeyBank know that a secure job is the gateway to a solid financial future and are delighted to support Project Lemonade's efforts to help these vulnerable youth realize their full potential, which in turn builds stronger communities forall.”

One recent success story involves Farid, who lost both of his parents at the age of 16. He traveled from his native home in Ghana alone, by boat and on foot, to the United States where he was put in immigrant detention before being placed in the foster care system. Farid connected with Project Lemonade through his case worker, began an internship and with Project Lemonade's help, he was hired by Royal Sonesta Hotel, where he has worked for the past five years. Farid shared,“To me, Project Lemonade is like family. They helped me get this job, and whenever I have needed something they have been there for me.”

“Many teens and young adults who have been in foster care lack parental support and folks who can make connections that so often support hiring and employment,” said Rebecca Gundle, Project Lemonade's Internship Program Manager.“At Project Lemonade we're providing paid job training to help youth build their resumes and we also help youth make vital workplace connections, leading to long-term employment and financial stability.”

The 2023 L+EARN Internship program is generously supported by the Department of Human Services, KeyBank, SummerWorks and Bank of America.

About Project Lemonade

Due to childhood trauma, poverty and instability, youth in foster care are among the most under-resourced in our nation. From kindergarten to college- Project Lemonade provides the resources, opportunities and connections youth in foster care need to succeed. Since 2012, Project Lemonade has served over 20,000 youth in foster care throughout Oregon and SW Washington. Their five programs build youth self-esteem, fill basic needs and provide consistent adult support and mentorship. Project Lemonade is able to grow and deepen its impact for foster youth through community partners and funders like KeyBank. To get involved and learn more, visit . Project Lemonade is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Tax ID 46-1675159.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.