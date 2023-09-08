(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completion of the Second Tranche of Stellantis Share Buyback Program and Weekly Report ( September 1 - 7 , 2023) AMSTERDAM, September 8, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the“Company”) announced today that its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on June 7, 2023, covering up to €500 million to be executed in the open market during the period between June 7, 2023 and September 7, 2023, has been completed. Since June 7, 2023 up to and including September 7, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 30,660,186 common shares for a total consideration of €499,999,499. During the period between September 1 up to and including September 7, 2023 the Company has repurchased the following common shares:

Date Number of Shares Repurchased Average Market Purchase Price in € per share Repurchased Volume in € (excluding fees) Venues 01/09/2023 268 403 €16.9644 €4 553 299 MILE 01/09/2023 112 820 €16.9469 €1 911 947 CEUX 01/09/2023 25 777 €16.9431 €436 743 TQEX 04/09/2023 238 606 €16.8971 €4 031 757 MILE 04/09/2023 191 006 €16.8948 €3 227 000 CEUX 04/09/2023 50 388 €16.9124 €852 183 TQEX 05/09/2023 294 996 €16.7425 €4 938 966 MILE 05/09/2023 60 344 €16.7653 €1 011 688 CEUX 05/09/2023 28 660 €16.7900 €481 200 TQEX 06/09/2023 325 492 €17.0437 €5 547 576 MILE 06/09/2023 71 318 €17.0351 €1 214 911 CEUX 06/09/2023 23 190 €17.0552 €395 511 TQEX 07/09/2023 308 040 €16.9870 €5 232 687 MILE 07/09/2023 91 737 €16.9844 €1 558 095 CEUX 07/09/2023 41 988 €16.9783 €712 886 TQEX Total 2 132 765 €16 . 9294 €36 106 447

As of September 7, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 63.909.998 common shares equal to 2.02% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Stellantis' corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section .

