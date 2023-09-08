Datar Cancer Genetics Announced As Platinum Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Datar Cancer Genetics, a global pioneer in oncology research and solutions, will serve as a Platinum Sponsor for Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023.
TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics, a global pioneer in oncology research and solutions, is honored to announce its Platinum Sponsorship for the debut International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH), aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future.
A concerning statistic from a 2022 study underscores the urgency of the cause – just 6.8% of American adults are in optimal metabolic health. The consequences of this deficiency span a gamut of conditions, from diabetes and heart disease to Alzheimer's and autism spectrum disorder. International Metabolic Health Day seeks to galvanize global support, encouraging individuals, communities, and organizations to rally behind innovative research, champion preventive healthcare strategies, and promote awareness of metabolic health's paramount importance.
Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH, said, "Our alliance with Datar Cancer Genetics perfectly encapsulates the spirit of International Metabolic Health Day. Given their transformative research and groundbreaking solutions in oncology, Datar is a beacon in our shared vision. Together, we underscore that our metabolism is the very essence of our health and vitality. With it harmonized, we fortify ourselves against numerdiseases, achieving heightened immunity and longevity. Our joint endeavor with Datar paves the way for a future where individualized health solutions move beyond aspiration to everyday reality."
Datar Cancer Genetics is a global leader in developing blood-based diagnostics that can detect cancer early, offer non-invasive investigations for better treatment options, and track the progression of the disease or its recurrence. With facilities in Europe, Asia, and the United States, Datar Cancer Genetics believes that through relentless research, bold initiatives, sustained commitment, and an unapologetic determination to succeed against cancer, innovations will continue to be made to help defeat the disease.
Dr. Keshia Tate, VP of Business Development for Naturopathic & Integrative Physicians at Datar Cancer Genetics, added, "Our association with International Metabolic Health Day is a testament to Datar Cancer Genetics' unwavering commitment to transformative oncology research and cutting-edge health solutions. With each stride we take, we aim to provide revolutionary treatments, particularly for those who've faced multiple treatment setbacks. This event amplifies our dedication."
Mark October 10, 2023, as a day of global unity and action in support of metabolic health. Jointo champion this cause, endorse groundbreaking research, and envision a health paradigm that places every individual's well-being at its core. To learn more, visit metabolichealthday.life.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a global oncology research and laboratory that is spearheading the development of non-invasive technologies for improved detection, treatment, and management of cancer. The Company serves cancer patients in over 35 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. Datar Cancer Genetics operates pioneering cancer research facilities in the US, UK, and India. For more information, visit datarpgx.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.
