Investmed, A Center For Personalized Health Screening And Preventive Medicine, Is Now Open In Calgary, Ab.

Dr. Branden Reid & Dr. Marvin Bailey
InvestMed Calgary is helping patients to maintain their overall well-being with cutting edge and state of the art diagnostic testing. If you are seriabout your health, InvestMed offers you the opportunity to be fully proactive in managing your health risks for the long term.” - Dr. Branden ReidCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Preventative medicine is essential to long term health. The technological possibility for early detection and mitigation of many seriand life-threatening problems is very real. By conducting preventive screening, potential individual health risks and life-threatening diseases can be detected before they even begin.
InvestMed preventative medicine services include the latest testing and technology for adult men and women, as well as a hands-on physical examination with the highly qualified doctors. InvestMed Calgary offers testing packages that include the latest technologies and screening available in the world today. The tests and services on offer are not readily available in the public health care system, and the specific combination of testing and care is unique to InvestMed.
Operating as a private clinic, InvestMed Calgary proposes a testing battery focused on patient's best outcomes and offer care independent of what is supported by public programs.
Some of the specialized preventive screening tests available are:
MRI
MRIs can be used to investigate and diagnose conditions, monitor changes and effects of treatment, and detect any early signs of disease.
Genetic Testing
Blood genetic testing reveals which gene variants you have, and how they impact your response to medications.
Gut Bacteria
InvestMed's gut bacteria testing is an individualized testing of a patient's gut bacteria to determine what foods and supplements can maximize their health and well being.
Heart Disease
A coronary calcium scan is a relatively new and accurate test used to determine the blockages of arteries in the heart. This knowledge can significantly reduce the risk of having a heart attack.
Body Composition with DEXA Scans
Accurate measurement of body composition provides valuable information for assessing, monitoring the human body.
The InvestMed doctors are experienced general practitioners with expertise in men's health, general practice, orthopedics, and trauma care - as well as a special interest in long-term health promotion.
Dr. Marvin Bailey & Dr. Branden Reid
