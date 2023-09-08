Tamil Actor-Director G Marimuthu, Last Seen In Jailer, Passes Away At 57 Rajinikanth Pays Tribute

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer passed away at the age of 57. The South Indian Artists Association said that the Marimuthu died on Friday following cardiac arrest. He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital.Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials. After the news of his death came out, condolences poured in from the Tamil film Industry for the 57-year-old actor.Thailaiva Rajinikanth also paid tribute to the late actor. In a post on X, he in Tamil,“Marimuth was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”Well-known actor Prasanna who starred in both of Marimuthu's directed films--'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulivaal' paid his condolences. \"Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He shud've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,\" Prasanna said on a post in X.Sun Pictures also mourned his death and wrote,“Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest In Peace.”Actor Shanthnu paid condolences to his family and said he was shocked about his death. In a post he wrote,“Shocking to hear about this Oflate been following a lot of his work RIP sir #RIPMarimuthu sir Condolences to his family”Marimuthu career
In 2008, Marimuthu began his career as a filmmaker with 'Kannum Kannum.' Apart from directing films, he also played several interesting roles in Tamil films. He collaborated with lyricist Vairamuthu in the early stages of his career. In Tamil films, he also served as an assistant director. His memorable performance include 'Vaali,' 'Jeeva,' 'Pariyerum Perumal,' and 'Jailer,' to name a few.
Apart from film, Marimuthu has also been part of the Tamil television series 'Ethir Neechal' since 2022. Marimuthu was a YouTube sensation whose opinions trend on social media platforms.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN08092023007365015876ID1107034520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.