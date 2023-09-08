Veterans Nonprofit To Host 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Event In Over 90 Locations Nationwide

The 9/11 Stair Climb, a Team RWB Monthly Mission presented by TD Bank, encourages participants to climb 2,200 stairs - the same number of stairs first responders climbed on their way up to the 110-story World Trade Center. For an additional challenge, participants will wear a 45-lb rucksack, mirroring the weight of gear worn by firefighters.

"September 11th marks a moment of profound significance for our nation. It not only unitedin grief but also galvanized the spirit of service that defines our veterans," said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. "The 9/11 Stair Climb is an opportunity forto remember the fallen, honor the sacrifice, and stand alongside veterans as we look ahead with resilience and hope."

As a nonprofit serving America's veterans, Team RWB plays a vital role in not only ensuring our nation never forgets the victim's legacies and heroism displayed that day, but also offers those who served a space to reflect on the events that deeply impacted their service. Before beginning the climb, participants will have the opportunity to share their stories and connect with others with shared experiences.

"We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Team RWB's 9/11 Stair Climb," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance, TD Bank, and Executive Sponsor of TD Salutes, TD's Veterans and allies business resource group. "Here at TD Bank, we honor the enormsacrifices, dedication, bravery and commitment of all military personnel, and we look forward to participating in the climb and honoring our nation's heroes."

As an additional symbol of hope and courage - participants will be eligible to win gift cards from DFND, a 9/11 Stair Climb sponsor. DFND is a compression and performance gear company adopted by the U.S. Military, First Responders, and Elite athletes.

About Team RWB:

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans as they prioritize their well-being by offering events, training, and programming to build a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10.0 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit . Find TD Bank on Facebook at and on Twitter at and .



TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit .

