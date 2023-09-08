Good Greek Moving & Storage Partners With Law Enforcement For Hurricane Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Good Greek joins forces once again with the Florida Highway Patrol, Global Empowerment Mission, the American Red Cross, a multitude of South Florida law enforcement agencies and Mobile Mike to mobilize relief supplies to Hurricane Idalia victims
Good Greek collects relief supplies for delivery to Hurricane Idalia victims
Good Greek Moving & Storage Partners with Law Enforcement for Hurricane Idalia Relief
Partnership Includes Florida Highway Patrol & More Than a Dozen Other Law Enforcement Agencies for Hurricane Idalia Relief Helping others isn't just The Good Greek Way, it's an imperative that drives every facet of our business.” - Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation SystemsFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida's Largest Independent Mover and World's First and Only Total Relocation Company , is honored to join forces once again with the Florida Highway Patrol, Global Empowerment Mission , the American Red Cross, a multitude of South Florida law enforcement agencies and Mobile Mike to mobilize relief supplies to Northwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Good Greek will have drop off locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties where people can come and drop off supplies to help our friends up north.
"Helping others isn't just The Good Greek Way, it's an imperative that drives every facet of our business. As we mobilize resources for Hurricane Idalia relief, we carry on a tradition of active community involvement,” said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation Systems.“It's a responsibility we take to heart, and we're committed to delivering more than just supplies to those impacted. We're committed to delivering hope.”
When Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida last September, Good Greek was there. From trucking in supplies from across the state to working on the ground assisting in the clean-up effort. When flooding ravaged Broward County in April, Good Greek teamed up again with the Red Cross matching dollar for dollar every donation made to those victims. Just last month Good Greek assisted in a similar donation drive for the victims of the Maui wildfires.
Essential Items Requested:
· New Generators
· Plywood and Building Supplies
· Construction Tools: Hammers, Nails, Plumbing & Roofing Supplies
· Pop-Up Tents and Gas Containers
· Sealed Baby Products: Diapers, Food, Wipes
· Sealed Bulk Canned Foods
· New Sleeping Supplies: Blankets, Cots, Air Mattresses, Tarps
· Sealed Pet Food Packages
Note: All donated items must be new, boxed, and labeled appropriately to meet safety and compliance health standards. Your contributions are appreciated and will provide invaluable help to those in need.
Monetary Contributions: For those wishing to make financial contributions, please visit Global Empowerment Mission.
For phone donations, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Drop-Off Locations:
· September 6: Aventura Mall, near the Apple Store, 6 am – 10 pm
· September 7: Shops at Pembroke Gardens, at the Trolley Stop, 6 am –10 pm
· September 8: Walmart Supercenter, 2500 West Broward Blvd., 6 am – 6 pm
Thomas Tobin
Good Greek Moving & Storage
+1 212-624-2648
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107034477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.