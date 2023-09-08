Good Greek Moving & Storage Partners With Law Enforcement For Hurricane Relief

Good Greek joins forces once again with the Florida Highway Patrol, Global Empowerment Mission, the American Red Cross, a multitude of South Florida law enforcement agencies and Mobile Mike to mobilize relief supplies to Hurricane Idalia victims

Good Greek collects relief supplies for delivery to Hurricane Idalia victims

Good Greek Moving & Storage Partners with Law Enforcement for Hurricane Idalia Relief

Partnership Includes Florida Highway Patrol & More Than a Dozen Other Law Enforcement Agencies for Hurricane Idalia Relief

Thomas Tobin

Good Greek Moving & Storage

+1 212-624-2648

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube