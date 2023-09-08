Residential Air Purifier Market Valuation Of Us$ 7.44 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The residential air purifier market is poised for growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 4.04 billion by the end of 2022. This growth is driven by increasing air pollution, airborne diseases, and heightened health awareness among the global population, especially in developing regions, due to rising incomes and improved living standards.

The residential air purifier market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a growing awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on health and well-being. Residential air purifiers have become essential appliances in households, helping to improve the quality of the air we breathe indoors. These devices are designed to remove airborne pollutants, allergens, dust, and odors, creating a healthier and more comfortable living environment.

Residential Air Purifier Market Recent Developments

Market Players



Blueair (Unilever)

Whirlpool

SAMSUNG

Dyson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation) DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Residential Air Purifier Market Demand



Health and Allergy Concerns: One of the primary drivers of demand in the residential air purifier market is the increasing awareness of health issues and allergies related to poor indoor air quality. Consumers are proactively seeking solutions to reduce allergens and pollutants in their homes.

Pet Owners: Pet owners often turn to residential air purifiers to address pet dander, odors, and allergens. These devices help create a more pleasant living environment for both pets and their owners.

Smoke and Odor Removal: Air purifiers are in high demand among individuals who smoke or live in areas with high levels of outdoor pollution. These devices effectively remove smoke, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air.

Asthma and Respiratory Conditions: People with asthma or other respiratory conditions benefit from air purifiers that capture allergens and irritants. Cleaner air can reduce asthma triggers and improve respiratory health. Pandemic Concerns: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for residential air purifiers with HEPA and virus-filtering capabilities. Consumers seek air purifiers to help mitigate the risk of airborne infections.

Competitive Landscape

In the residential air purifier market, a select group of key players dominates, commanding a significant portion of the market's revenue. This sector attracts both international and domestic manufacturers, fostering intense competition. To bolster their market position and revenue streams, companies are pursuing diverse strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, product development, distribution agreements, and technological investments.

For instance, Panasonic is set to introduce the WhisperAir Repair Spot in February 2022, a user-friendly air purifier that requires no maintenance, contributing to cleaner indoor air. In November 2021, iRobot Corporation, a U.S. consumer robot company, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG, a Swiss provider of premium air purifiers, expanding its product portfolio.

Collaborations and agreements are another avenue for market expansion. Radic8, a UK-based air purifier manufacturer, partnered with Henry Schein, a U.S. healthcare product distributor, to distribute air purifier systems across North America and Europe. Such initiatives demonstrate the industry's commitment to innovation and meeting the growing demand for residential air purifiers.

Key Segments Covered in the Residential Air Purifier Industry Survey



By Type



In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers

Standalone/Portable Residential Air Purifiers

By Application



Residential Air Purifiers based on Ionic Filters



Residential Air Purifiers based on Activated Carbon



Residential Air Purifiers based on HEPA Residential Air Purifiers based on Other Applications

The residential air purifier market continues to evolve to meet the demands for cleaner and healthier indoor air. Recent developments include advanced filtration technologies, smart features, portability, and child-friendly designs. Demand is driven by health concerns, pet ownership, smoke and odor removal needs, respiratory conditions, and pandemic-related precautions. Key trends include HEPA and vifiltration, energy efficiency, personalized air quality monitoring, all-in-one solutions, and customizable filters, reflecting consumers' desire for improved indoor air quality and well-being.

