No Dogs Left Behind Collaborates With Ivy Pets To Open Rescue/Shelter Adoption Center In Brooklyn, Ny

No Dogs Left Behind founder Jeffrey Beri with slaughter house survivor Shadow at the March 2023 Transport arrival of over 50 survivors from East Asia.

GRAND OPENING IS SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB), the US-based international non-profit foundation, a leader in global emergency response fighting for global animal welfare laws, and saving the innocent voiceless from slaughter, announced today that it collaborating with Ivy Pets to operate its first tri-state area, New York State registered rescue, shelter and adoption center (New York State Registration #515).“As a native New Yorker, I am excited that we will be collaborating with Ivy Pets to give potential adopters, fosters and volunteers a tri-state area adoption center that will revolutionize rescue and create local heroes within the community,” announces Jeffrey Beri, founder, and president of No Dogs Left Behind.

The NDLB Center in Brooklyn will give parents and their children the unique opportunity to become hands-on involved with a rescue organization in a way that was previously never possible.“We want the community to be engaged in the entire rescue process, the five pillars of success in rescue – emergency response, shelter operations, educational outreach, governmental advocacy, adoption - so they too can become heroes in the lives of dogs in that we save, and that together we save in the community,” say Beri.“We will be engaging the community, families, and their children, in every aspect of rescue, and they will hold a key role in the rehabilitation and transformation of our survivors, from their rescue to their arrival in the at the shelter, they will walk them, spend time with them, read to them, socialize them, assist in their adoptions, help them get adopted. They will be an integral part of their journey. They will see how our survivors heal from their trauma and learn that we all can heal from the traumatic experiences in our own lives with love, kindness, and time. This experience is truly special.” Families can sign up together, children can sign up on their own with parental approval, friends can sign up together.“We also plan to allow volunteers on safe emergency responses. We will display flat screens and young heroes will see themselves on emergency response and the dogs they helped save will be brought to their local adoption center,” adds Beri.“We want to create heroes within communities. Brooklyn is our first location, and we plan to expand with centers throughout the United States.”

The No Dogs Left Behind Shelter/Rescue Adoption Center is located at Ivy Pets at 1930 Avenue M in Brooklyn, New York. NDLB will shelter its dogs at this location which will be open to the public, by appointment, 7 days a week, from 7am-7pm. The shelter boarding area is located within a state-of-the-art facility with comfy chic rooms, a central play area and an adoption meeting room where potential adopters can interact with dogs. No Dogs Left Behind will also have immediate access to in-house veterinarian and grooming care at this location. The NDLB Center will bring together local NDLB community-based staffing with young adults who will volunteer on a daily, weekly basis, learning about the dogs in the shelter from rescue videos showing on flat screen televisions, many of which were saved from very dangeremergency missions."

About No Dogs Left Behind (NDLB)

NDLB has differentiated itself as leaders in emergency response, rescue, and evacuation, making a global impact in the lives of dogs around the world.“We go where no one is willing nor able to go, the most dangerplaces in the world, areas hard-hit by natural disasters and war-infested combat zones,” explains Beri. NDLB's mission is to fight for an end to the dog meat trade in East Asia, bring about global animal welfare laws and to save lives in East Asia as well as beyond borders including but not limited to the endangered Galgos in Spain, the dogs of war in Ukraine and earthquake survivors from Turkey. The foundation's mission extends beyond borders, advocating for the creation and enforcement of animal welfare laws, and raising awareness for a cruelty-free, sustainable world in which no animal is violated, exploited, tortured, or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit. With nearly 500 survivors in its care, No Dogs Left Behind operates a sanctuary in Dayi in East Asia.

