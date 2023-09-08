Apheresis Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 8,960 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Apheresis Market
The apheresis market is forecast to reach US$ 8,960 Million at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2032. The growing prevalence of diseases boosts the market growth.
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global apheresis market is slated to be valued at US$ 2,990 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 8,960 Million by 2032, mounting at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032. From 2017-2021 a CAGR of 10.3% was registered for the apheresis market. Apheresis is a procedure wherein blood is withdrawn from a donor's body, extraction of one or more blood components such as platelets, plasma, and white blood cells, and transfusing of the remaining blood is back into the donor during the procedure or at the end of it.
By enabling the accurate separation and removal of essential blood components, the apheresis market plays a crucial role in the world of medical and therapeutic operations. Apheresis is the process of efficiently returning the remaining blood components to the donor's bloodstream while removing particular blood components, such as platelets, plasma, or white blood cells. This complex process is essential for a wide range of medical treatments, such as supporting organ transplant procedures and managing autoimmune diseases and blood malignancies.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading incumbent players and vendors working within the global apheresis market are
Terumo Corporation,
FresenKabi AG,
B. Braun Melsungen AG,
NIKKISO Co., Ltd.,
Medica S. p. A.,
Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.,
Haemonetics Corporation,
CeCorporation,
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.,
Therakos, Inc.
Key manufacturers of apheresis are constantly innovating to meet new challenges that are evolving daily. Prominent market players are focusing on a competitive market pricing strategy, which includes the installation of integrated systems along with high-end software.
Apheresis companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with governments and end-use industries for increasing the installation rate of apheresis systems.
In January 2020 - FresenKabi inaugurated the expansion of the transfusion and apheresis disposables plant in the Dominican Republic. The company manufactures apheresis sets. These products are used, for example, to collect blood components such as platelets or plasma. FresenKabi undertook the expansion to meet the rising demand for these high-quality disposables used for critically important donations.
In September 2020 - NIKKISO CO., LTD. participated in the in China Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) & International Component Manufacturing Design Show (ICMD), a global exhibition for the medical devices market. It will take place in Shanghai during October 19th-22nd, 2020
In August, 2022 - Haemonetics Corporation announced an agreement with Epic, a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, to offer Haemonetics' SafeTrace Tx® blood bank information system to Epic's global network of hospitals.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global apheresis market is projected to expand at 11.6% CAGR.
North America dominates the global apheresis market, capturing more than ~10% of the market.
Based on the procedure, plasmapheresis is proven as one of the most effective.
By application, neurology provides an opportunity for the market to grow at the rate of 10.9% in the next 10 years.
Key Applications of Apheresis:
Therapeutic Apheresis: Therapeutic apheresis is used to treat varimedical conditions by removing harmful substances or excess blood components. It includes plasma exchange, cytapheresis, and red cell exchange.
Donor Apheresis: Donor apheresis is employed to collect specific blood components, such as platelets or plasma, for use in transfusions or medical treatments.
Photopheresis: Photopheresis, a specialized form of apheresis, is used in the treatment of certain skin diseases, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and organ rejection.
Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Regions Supporting Steady Growth of Apheresis Market
The Apheresis market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by a favorable reimbursement landscape in developed regions. The emergence of novel therapy options like stem cell therapy, immunoglobulin therapy, and radiotherapy for managing and preventing chronic illnesses is contributing to the increased adoption of apheresis procedures, tpropelling the global apheresis market.
In North America and Europe, governments are directing investments towards promoting access to high-quality healthcare services. Initiatives such as Medicare, Medicaid, employee insurance programs, and support from organizations like the Veterans Health Administration are effectively addressing concerns related to the high costs associated with apheresis procedures. This financial support is encouraging both healthcare providers and patients to embrace apheresis as a viable medical solution.
Please note that the information provided here is based on my knowledge up to September 2021, and the dynamics of the Apheresis market may have evolved since then. It's advisable to consult more recent sources for the latest updates on this market.
Market Drivers:
Several factors drive the demand for Apheresis procedures:
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rise in autoimmune disorders, hematological conditions, and organ transplant procedures increases the demand for therapeutic apheresis.
Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements in apheresis equipment, such as automated systems and disposable kits, enhance the safety and efficiency of the procedure.
Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to conditions requiring apheresis treatments, contributing to market growth.
Rising Demand for Blood Components: The need for specific blood components like platelets and plasma for medical treatments and transfusions drives demand for donor apheresis.
Emerging Therapies: New therapeutic applications for apheresis, including cellular therapies and immunomodulation, expand the scope of the market.
Key Segments Covered in Apheresis Industry Survey
By Product :
Devices
Disposables
By Application :
Renal Diseases
Neurology
Haematology
Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others (Fibrosis and Diabetes)
By Procedure :
Plasmapheresis
Photopheresis
LDL Apheresis
Plateletpheresis
Leukapheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Others (Lymphapheresis and extracorporeal immunoadsorption)
By Technology :
Centrifugation
Membrane Filtration
By End User :
Hospitals
Blood Collection Centres
Public
Private
By Region :
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East &Africa
Future Outlook:
The Apheresis market is expected to see sustained growth due to ongoing developments in medical technology and increasing demand for specialized medical treatments. Key trends for the future include:
Expanded Therapeutic Applications: Apheresis is likely to find new therapeutic applications, such as in neurology and critical care, as research continues to uncover its potential benefits in managing varidiseases.
Personalized Medicine: Apheresis procedures may play a role in personalized medicine by tailoring treatments to individual patient needs, particularly in the field of immunotherapy.
Technological Advancements: Continuinnovation in apheresis equipment, including the development of more efficient and user-friendly systems, will drive market growth.
Global Market Expansion: Apheresis procedures and equipment are expected to gain wider acceptance and accessibility in emerging markets, where healthcare infrastructure is developing.
Cell-Free DNA and Liquid Biopsies: Apheresis may be used to collect cell-free DNA and other biomarkers from the blood for liquid biopsy applications, facilitating early disease detection and monitoring.
The Apheresis market continues to evolve, offering advanced therapeutic and donor procedures to meet the needs of patients with varimedical conditions. As technology and research advance, the market is likely to expand its applications and further enhance patient care. However, please be aware that industry trends and developments may have evolved since my last update in September 2021. Consulting recent industry reports and news sources for the latest information is advisable for a comprehensive understanding of the current Apheresis market landscape.
