Pomona Pride Center 3Rd Annual Gayla Fundraiser 2023 | Saturday - October 7, 2023

Table X Represents Pomona Pride Center 3rd Annual GayLa Fundraiser 2023 for Event Sponsorship Opportunities "We are privileged to work with the Pomona Pride Center in helping make this a most memorable event, and we invite leading businesses, around-the-corner and around-the-world, to joinas SPONSORS.” - Johnathan Michel CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Table X , in association with its parent company, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, are proud to announce the representation of the Pomona Pride Center (PPC) in support of their 3rd Annual GayLa Fundraiser 2023. This exceptional special event fundraiser will be held at the Ontario Convention Center on Saturday - October 7, 2023 from 7PM to 11PM, and will champion an unprecedented evening of excitement, fun, and purpose replete with a 3-course dinner, live music and entertainment, a silent auction, an awards ceremony, business networking engagements, and so much more.
The theme of this year's special event fundraiser is“Standing Together for LOVE.”
Since its founding in 2019, the Pomona Pride Center (PPC) has strived to provide a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Greater Pomona Valley region and beyond (e.g., Chino, Chino Hills, Claremont, Covina, Diamond Bar, Glendora, La Verne, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, Rancho Cucamonga, San Dimas, Upland, Walnut, et al.).
The Pomona Pride Center ( ) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower, enhance, advance, and sustain the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ and allied communities by providing vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs.
"We are privileged to work with the Pomona Pride Center in helping make this a most memorable event, and we invite leading businesses, around-the-corner and around-the-world, to joinas select SPONSORS. Through your SPONSORSHIP support, the Pomona Pride Center can continue their remarkable journey in providing life-sustaining services for those in need. Let's work together to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community today, tomorrow, and beyond," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO of Table X, Inc. and Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg.
There are many exclusive opportunities for businesses to participate as a select SPONSOR of the POMONA PRIDE CENTER 3rd Annual GayLA Fundraiser 2023, which are available for viewing and transacting online via the Better Unite website. When transacting online, please remember to add the note“Table X” by selecting the“+ Add Comments” section of your details. Special sponsorship requests, bespoke preferences, additional deliverables, questions, et al., should be emailed directly to for an immediate response.
Your paid SPONSORSHIP also entitles you to direct access to the global, brand-building lifestyle entertainment media asset, Table X, and its parent media agency, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg ( ). Terms and conditions apply. Visit PARTNER RELATIONS at Table X for more information and details.
"We expect over 300 community and business leaders to joinat this event to honor those who havepaved the way for the LGBTQIA+ community. This celebration would not be possible without the support of local businesses and organizations who provide valuable products, services, and monetary support, stated Frank C. Guzman, Executive Director and Board President, Pomona Pride Center.
The Pomona Pride Center (PomonaPrideCenter.org) is represented by a dedicated team of Staff and Board of Directors, and is located at 386 South Thomas Street, Pomona, CA 91766. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 7PM and can be reached by calling 909.326.0482.
