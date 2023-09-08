Leading California Permit Expediter Integrates With Servicetitan To Offer Permits At The Click Of A Button.

iPermit, California's Leading Permit Expediter and HERS Rater Expands Nationally With ServiceTitan Integration

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- iPermit , a member of the ARCXIS Family of Companies, and California's leading permit expediting and HERS rating Company, today announced its integration with ServiceTitan. The integration merges iPermit's permitting platform with ServiceTitan, so contractors can accurately manage & streamline the permitting process – enabling them to handle everything from initiating the permitting or HERS process, tracking statuses, and managing permits, all within ServiceTitan.

To quote Ian Jacoby, President of iPermit –“We are always looking for new ways to reduce cost & hassle when it comes to the permitting process. Now our customers can manage all their permitting workflows and needs through a consolidated, easy-to-use software solution, allowing them to get back to what they do best – running their business.”

iPermit seamlessly integrates with a contractor's current ServiceTitan account, allowing them to request permits at the click of a button, whilst ensuring that all their documentation remains centralized with 24/7 access from any device.“Permitting is a headache and a pain point for contractors of all sizes,” said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Service at ServiceTitan.“Our integration with iPermit can impact contractors in so many positive ways. It can free up talented people who currently handle the permitting and inspection process, allowing them to foon other aspects of the business. It can reduce also reduce overhead, and improve the overall customer experience. Being able to offer this new integration to will streamline the permitting process, making it easy for both contractors and homeowners.”

About iPermit

Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, iPermit is the largest permit and HERS rating company serving existing homes in California, offering a complete start-to-finish solution for permits, including permit expediting, final inspection (closeout and completion), and HERS Testing. iPermit is owned by ARCXIS, the Nation's number one engineering and inspection firm, touching 1 in every 7 new homes and operating in over 28 States. ARCXIS is majority owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York). For more information visit /

