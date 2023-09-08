Chris Stills Releases New Piano Rock Ep“Where Love Is Found”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Chris Stills "Where Love Is Found". (Photo, Charlie Eguia)
Co-produced by Stills and Jim Scott, "Where Love Is Found" is a passionate plea for the revival of piano rock. Hopefully, there was a producer in the audience that'll find a place for the song in another movie.” - Rolling StoneLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- French/American artist Chris Stills releases his much anticipated piano rock EP“Where Love is Found” today. The six track EP was co-produced by Stills and Jim Scott and features musicians Sean Hurley, Carmen Vandenberg, and Rob Humphries who recorded live with Stills in a single day. It is a passionate plea for the revival of piano rock.
Son of rock n' roll Hall of Fame musician Stephen Stills and French music icon Veronique Sanson, Chris Stills has charted his own path as a singer songwriter, musical theater performer, actor, producer, and composer for TV and Film. Stills found early success in America under Atlantic Records with his first album and in France as an actor appearing in films alongside Melanie Laurant and Tcheky Karyo. Over the last decade, Stills has focused on passions outside of his solo career, like writing for other musicians, producing, and composing for TV and Film. Earlier this year, Stills was set to get back to touring and playing live when David Crosby asked him to harmonize and play electric guitar on his first tour since going into“retirement” years ago. But when Crosby died unexpectedly, Stills was left to examine his own career.
“After Crosby died, I felt a sense of urgency. I had spent so many years writing for other people in order to stay home with my kids and I felt like it was time to start getting some of my work out there again. Crosby was canceled by the music industry a dozen times, alienated by friends, did time in prison, but he kept growing and trying and he always encouraged me to do the same.”
Track six,“Thank God for the Band”, which Stills wrote as an ode to live music, serves as that reminder from Crosby. That despite the losses and the hardships life throws at you, live music has a way of changing your life.
The EP is anchored around the title track“Where Love is Found”, which Stills wrote for a movie. Stills was hired to write a song for a Hugh Jackman film and at the last minute they changed their minds and went a different direction. Despite this, Stills knew the song was good and repurposed it for his solo sets. After his performance of“Where Love is Found” at the Greek Theatre in April 2023, Rolling Stone remarked:
Chris is about to start the third and final leg of the Ryan Adams and The Cardinals 2023 tour as a member of the reincarnated band alongside Don Was, Brad Pemberton and Daniel Clark. This past summer Chris was featured on long time collaborator, and friend, RuWainwright's album, Folkocracy which features incredible artists such as Susanna Hoffs, Andrew Bird, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, and others.
“Where Love Is Found” is out now on all major platforms. LISTEN HERE .
Chris Stills - Where Love Is Found
1. Where Love Is Found
2. About You
3. Box For You
4. Josephine
5. Say My Last Goodbye
6. Thank God For The Band
