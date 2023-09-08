Novavax To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
|
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference:
|
Fireside Chat
|
Date:
|
Monday, September 11, 2023
|
Time:
|
4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
|
Moderator:
|
Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior
Healthcare Analyst
|
Novavax participants:
|
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice
President, Chief Medical Officer
|
Conference
|
Event:
|
Investor Meetings
|
Date:
|
Monday, September 11, 2023
|
|
Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference:
|
Fireside Chat
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
Time:
|
10:15 – 10:45 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel
|
Moderator:
|
Joel L. Beatty, MD, CFA, Senior Research Analyst –
Biotechnology
|
Novavax participants:
|
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Officer and Treasurer and Robert Walker, Senior Vice
President, Chief Medical Officer
|
Conference
|
Event:
|
Investor Meetings
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
A replay of the recorded fireside sessions will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavaxfor 90 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against seriinfectidiseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavaxand LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]
Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
[email protected]
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.
MENAFN08092023003732001241ID1107034345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.