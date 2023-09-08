The Global Market For Agritech Report 2024-2034: Navigating The Agritech Boom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Global Market for AgriTech 2024-2034" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) utilizes advanced solutions, from genetic engineering to sensors and robotics, to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the agricultural sector. The AgriTech sector is rapidly growing to meet rising food demand sustainably. This report provides deep analysis of key technologies transforming the future of agriculture
New technological advancements and renewable methods are radically transforming the sector, exploiting new developments in automation, drone technology, biochemicals, precision framing and more.
The Global Market for AgriTech 2024-2034 provides an in-depth analysis of this thriving sector and provides a sectoral breakdown as follows:
Vertical Farming
Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics LEDs and lighting Automation Crop Biotech
Gene modification Genome editing Gene silencing Synthetic biology Selective breeding Seed treatments Smart Farming
Agribots and autonomtractors Crops monitoring & analytics Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics Drones and satellites Marketplace operators Biostimulants and Biopesticides
Microbials Biochemicals Semiochemicals Natural biostimulants and pesticides Mineral-based pesticides Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP) Biotic agents Natural Fertilizers
Biofertilizers Other markets including nanobubbles, agrivoltaics and CO2 capture and utilization
Nitrogen-fixing Phosphate Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR) Compost Organic Animal-based Plant-based Mineral-based Livestock Biotech Genetic Engineering Precision breeding Vaccines and drugs Feed Additives
The report covers the key market drivers, trends and challenges facing the AgriTech market. It analyses funding and investments from 2020-2023. Additionally the report includes market maps per sector, SWOT analysis, by market and global revenues to 2034, by technology areas and regions.
The report includes comprehensive company profiles of 600+ key players including:
AeroFarms AFINGENA AgBiome AgBoost Agragene AgriWebb Anuvia Arcadia Biosciences Ascribe Bioscience AsBiosciences BASF Bayer BeeHero Benson Hill Biocentis Bioceres Crop Solutions BioConsortia Biotangents Breedr Brightseed Brotherton Seed Company Ceradis CINIS Fertilizer Corteva Croptix Cytophage Technologies Dahlia Robotics Enko Chem Epicrop Technologies Farmers Edge FutureFeed Gardin Ginkgo Bioworks Grace Breeding Growcentia GrowX Halter Hester Biosciences Holganix Infarm Isagro SpA John Deere Kamterter Kaiima Koppert Biological Systems Kroger Kula Bio Marrone Bio Innovations Mazen Animal Health Microendo Microprep Technologies MoA Technology Ltd MyForest Foods N-Drip NanoSUR Nitrogenics NVIDIA Phospholutions Phytoform Pivot Bio PlantArcBio Plenty Pluton Biosciences Puregene A Reazent Resurrect Bio Ltd. Rizobater RNAissance SaliCrop Sea Forest Seip Semios Sigma AgriScience Solasta Bio Takara Bio Tevel Aerobotics Technologies TL Biolabs Tracegrow TrueAl Vestaron Vive Crop Protection WeedOut Wyvern Yield 10 Bioscience Zymergen
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN08092023003732001241ID1107034334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.