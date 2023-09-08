The Global Market For Agritech Report 2024-2034: Navigating The Agritech Boom

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) utilizes advanced solutions, from genetic engineering to sensors and robotics, to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in the agricultural sector. The AgriTech sector is rapidly growing to meet rising food demand sustainably. This report provides deep analysis of key technologies transforming the future of agriculture

New technological advancements and renewable methods are radically transforming the sector, exploiting new developments in automation, drone technology, biochemicals, precision framing and more.

The Global Market for AgriTech 2024-2034 provides an in-depth analysis of this thriving sector and provides a sectoral breakdown as follows:



Vertical Farming



Aeroponics



Hydroponics



Aquaponics



LEDs and lighting

Automation

Crop Biotech



Gene modification



Genome editing



Gene silencing



Synthetic biology



Selective breeding

Seed treatments

Smart Farming



Agribots and autonomtractors



Crops monitoring & analytics



Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics



Drones and satellites

Marketplace operators

Biostimulants and Biopesticides



Microbials



Biochemicals



Semiochemicals



Natural biostimulants and pesticides



Mineral-based pesticides



Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIP)

Biotic agents

Natural Fertilizers



Biofertilizers





Nitrogen-fixing





Phosphate





Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR)





Compost



Organic



Animal-based



Plant-based



Mineral-based



Livestock Biotech



Genetic Engineering



Precision breeding



Vaccines and drugs

Feed Additives Other markets including nanobubbles, agrivoltaics and CO2 capture and utilization

The report covers the key market drivers, trends and challenges facing the AgriTech market. It analyses funding and investments from 2020-2023. Additionally the report includes market maps per sector, SWOT analysis, by market and global revenues to 2034, by technology areas and regions.

The report includes comprehensive company profiles of 600+ key players including:



AeroFarms

AFINGENA

AgBiome

AgBoost

Agragene

AgriWebb

Anuvia

Arcadia Biosciences

Ascribe Bioscience

AsBiosciences

BASF

Bayer

BeeHero

Benson Hill

Biocentis

Bioceres Crop Solutions

BioConsortia

Biotangents

Breedr

Brightseed

Brotherton Seed Company

Ceradis

CINIS Fertilizer

Corteva

Croptix

Cytophage Technologies

Dahlia Robotics

Enko Chem

Epicrop Technologies

Farmers Edge

FutureFeed

Gardin

Ginkgo Bioworks

Grace Breeding

Growcentia

GrowX

Halter

Hester Biosciences

Holganix

Infarm

Isagro SpA

John Deere

Kamterter

Kaiima

Koppert Biological Systems

Kroger

Kula Bio

Marrone Bio Innovations

Mazen Animal Health

Microendo

Microprep Technologies

MoA Technology Ltd

MyForest Foods

N-Drip

NanoSUR

Nitrogenics

NVIDIA

Phospholutions

Phytoform

Pivot Bio

PlantArcBio

Plenty

Pluton Biosciences

Puregene A

Reazent

Resurrect Bio Ltd.

Rizobater

RNAissance

SaliCrop

Sea Forest

Seip

Semios

Sigma AgriScience

Solasta Bio

Takara Bio

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies

TL Biolabs

Tracegrow

TrueAl

Vestaron

Vive Crop Protection

WeedOut

Wyvern

Yield 10 Bioscience Zymergen

