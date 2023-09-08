Bw Energy: Mandatory Notifications Of Trade By Primary Insiders And Close Associates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mandatory notifications of trade by primary insiders and close associates
With reference is made to the announcement on 28 August 2023 and 07 September 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced information relating to dividend payments.
Please see the attached notifications of trading for information of the transactions concerning primary insiders in BW Energy and their close associates in connection with the dividend distribution.
MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107034332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.