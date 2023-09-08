Atari: Combined General Meeting September 29, 2023 - Availability And Consultation Of Preparatory Documents

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Availability and consultation of preparatory documents

PARIS, FRANCE (September 8, 2023 - 6:00 p.m.) - Shareholders of Atari (FR0010478248) are informed that a Combined General Meeting will be held on Friday , September 29, 2023 at 3 :00 p.m. at the Business Center Paris Trocadéro, 1 12 avenue Kleber, 75116 Paris.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda, draft resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at this Meeting, was published in Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) no. 101 of August 23, 2023.

The documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders from the time the Meeting is convened.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by mail using the voting form or by Inteon the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, or to give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a person of their choice using the same procedures. Shareholders are also encouraged to send all requests and documents electronically.

The procedures for conducting the Annual General Meeting may change depending on health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are also advised to consult the section dedicated to the Combined General Meeting of September 29, 2023 on the Company's website: / "General Meetings" section.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visitonline at .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

