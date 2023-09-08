Smart Resources Appoints Jessica Judd As Cmo: A Strategic Marketing Visionary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jessica Judd, CMO at Smart Resources
HR Innovator Smart Resources Welcomes Jessica Judd as CMO, Bringing Marketing Expertise and Vision to Propel Growth.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Smart Resources a distinguished HR Company specializing in industry-specific staffing and HR services, proudly welcomes Jessica Judd as its newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective April 2023. Jessica brings a wealth integrated marketing expertise to the Smart Resources team, underlining the company's commitment to delivering top-tier HR solutions to its clients.
Jessica Judd, a native of Australia who relocated to the United States in 2012, has established herself as a versatile and accomplished marketing professional. Although her educational background began in law at Central Queensland University, she discovered her true passion lay in the dynamic world of marketing. Jessica's commitment to excellence in marketing is further demonstrated by her achievement in receiving the Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) accreditation through the American Marketing Association, solidifying her staas a marketing expert.
Jessica's remarkable career trajectory has seen her excel in a multitude of industries, each demanding a unique approach to marketing. She has successfully navigated Marketing roles in property management, served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at a prestigimedia agency, and managed marketing operations for international corporations, with a primary foon overseeing the American divisions.
As Smart Resources' newly appointed CMO, one of Jessica's first accomplishments will be guiding the company through a transformative rebranding initiative. This initiative includes a return to the company's roots through a name change from Smart Solutions to Smart Resources, an updated corporate logo, and a refreshed website. Furthermore, the subsidiary formerly known as Smart Staffing will now be integrated into Smart Resources. The rebranding aims to streamline the company's identity and services, providing greater clarity and cohesion for clients.
"Jessica Judd's appointment as our Chief Marketing Officer underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional HR services and innovative solutions," remarked Ted Broman, CEO and Founder at Smart Resources. "Jessica's extensive experience and versatile skill set make her an ideal choice to lead our marketing efforts into a new era. We believe her strategic insights and leadership will helpconnect with our clients more effectively."
Jessica's astute strategic mindset, creative prowess, and demonstrated leadership across diverse sectors position her as a valuable asset to Smart Resources as the company pursues its mission of expanding its footprint and enhancing its brand within the HR services industry.
About Smart Resources:
Smart Resources is an innovative HR agency specializing in industry-specific staffing and HR services. Committed to delivering tailor-made solutions for businesses across varisectors, Smart Resources empowers organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving world of human resources.
