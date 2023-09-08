The Library Irboard, Reducing The Cost Of Tablet-Side Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
irBoard and irBoard.NET
ITO SOFT DESIGN Inc.
DAISEN, AKITA, JAPAN, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ITO SOFT DESIGN Inc. has released irBoardas an open-source library.
The library is designed for connecting with irBoard , an iOS app that allows an iPad to function as a touch panel device for industrial machines.
With irBoard.NET, the iPad can also be used with Windows apps, not just industrial machines.
With irBoard, changes can be made to the text, images, and layout of pages without having to know any programming. This makes it easy for anyone to make changes to pages. This is a huge time saver for businesses and organizations who need to make the system.
For those who've wanted an app to be able to communicate with a tablet, then irBoardis the ideal library. It's easy to use - just a few lines of code in the app and good to go.
irBoardis open source, so it can be used for free on projects. For those who want to contribute, can do so by submitting pull requests on GitHub.
So why not give irBoarda try?
irBoard.NET:
irBoard:
ITO SOFT DESIGN Inc.:
Katsuyoshi Ito
ITO SOFT DESIGN Inc.
The demo of irBoardwith a Form app.
