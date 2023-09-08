Asia Pacific Leads The Way: Global Lng Market To Reach New Heights As Clean Energy Initiatives Gain Momentum

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is expected to experience significant growth and surpass a valuation of over US$200 billion by the end of 2030.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for clean energy alternatives in electricity production, with a growing emphasis on distributed power and utility initiatives.

Key Findings:



Multiple industries are contributing to the accelerated demand for LNG, driving market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a leading position in the global LNG market. Key players in the market include Apache Corporation, BG Group Plc, Veresen Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Growth Drivers:

Key Segments:

Power Generation: The power generation segment held the largest share of the global LNG market in 2021. The rising demand for natural gas in power generation meets energy needs while reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The cost-effectiveness of natural gas has led to its extensive use in transportation and power generation sectors.

Regional Segment:



Asia Pacific: This region is expected to have a major share in the global LNG market, with Australia as a prominent exporter. Significant LNG projects in Queensland and Western Australia have contributed to the region's position as a major LNG exporter. India is also anticipated to become an attractive destination for exporters and manufacturers due to increased LNG infrastructure development. New LNG supply capacity projects are set to commence operations by 2025, further driving the LNG market in the region. Europe: Europe, with the second-largest share in the global LNG market revenue, is influenced by increasing population and growing demand for power generation from clean energy sources.

Key Market Entities:

Prominent players in the LNG market include Apache Corporation, BG Group Plc, Veresen Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dominion Resources Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Qatar Petroleum, Sempra Energy, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. These players specialize in specific sectors to establish a robust presence in the market.

