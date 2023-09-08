Speed Queen Dryer Recognized In Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

"We couldn't be more pleased to see our legendary brand return to the pages of this iconic publication," said Cody Masluk, vice president of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "Our DR7 and entire product range is built with the same American pride and commercial quality that has been the hallmark of the Speed Queen brand for more than 115 years," he added.

The DR7 dryer has been a game changer since it was introduced with the industry's first cycles designed specifically for pet items. The DR7 features steam refresh and steam boost cycles, anti-static, and steam sanitize. It is also ENERGY STAR® certified and offers Over-Dry Prevention technology. A reversible door ensures installation flexibility for whatever your laundry room setup is.

Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to do 25 years worth of laundry in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support, and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

