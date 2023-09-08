Bonduelle - Monthly Statement Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
| Date of the latest information
| Total number of shares forming the capital
| Number of voting rigths
|
31.08.2023
|
32 630 114
|
Theoretical Total
52 167 707
Actual Total*
51 558 524
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
Monthly disclosure of shares and voting rights at 2023.08.31
Attachments Monthly disclosure of shares and voting rights at 2023.08.31 ...
MENAFN08092023004107003653ID1107034289
