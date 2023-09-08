Bovtiqve Fashion Week Los Angeles Edition Presents Hollywood Dreamin For September 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bovtiqve Fashion Week Volume VII hits LA in September 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bovtiqve Fashion Week (BVFW), the nation's leading independent fashion week event, announced today that the seventh volume of the imprint will take place in Los Angeles, CA, September 27th through October 1st. An imprint of Pretty Fly Society, BVFW has expanded in varicities across the nation as the number one touring fashion event featuring an inclusive lineup of models, designers and creatives.
Since its launch, BVFW's mission has been to foster diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry – a groundbreaking initiative that emerged in the form of a multicultural and size-inclusive fashion week event. This pioneering event showcases designers from a myriad of backgrounds, embracing the rich tapestry of cultures from both coasts. From the deep south of Atlanta and Houston to the hip-hop streets of New York, BVFW has paved the way for up-and-coming models and designers.
By bringing together creative minds from diverse ethnicities, genders, and body sizes, BVFW serves as a powerful platform for breaking down barriers and celebrating the beauty of inclusivity. In doing so, it not only challenges the traditional norms of the industry but also paves the way for a more equitable and representative fashion landscape, where every individual can feel seen, heard, and valued. This event underscores the transformative potential of fashion as a means to promote unity, acceptance, and the celebration of unique identities.
The enchanting allure of Hollywood takes center stage in BVFW's latest fashion week event, aptly themed "Hollywood Dreamin'." Against the backdrop of the iconic city of dreams, this fashion extravaganza unfolds like a cinematic masterpiece. Designers from the underground world of fashion converge to create a dazzling spectacle, drawing inspiration from the glamour and drama that defines Hollywood. Runway shows adorned with opulent fabrics, shimmering accessories, and eclectic pieces pay homage to the city's illustrihistory in the entertainment industry. Celebrities and fashion aficionados alike gather under the California sun to witness the fusion of old-world Hollywood elegance with cutting-edge trends. This latest installment of BVFW will not only showcase excellence but also capture the magic of Hollywood's allure, making it a must-attend event in the spirit of Tinseltown. BVFW Co-Founders, Franck Mille and Angelo Diaz , will lead the week-long festivities.
“In an age where everything is done so quickly, we've forgotten the essence of patience, and that has impacted fashion the most," says Franck Mille,“In today's fast-paced world, the fashion industry has been caught up in a whirlwind of rapid turnover. Fast fashion brands churn out new collections at breakneck speed, encouraging consumers to constantly update their wardrobes. This has created a culture of disposability, where clothes are worn briefly and discarded, contributing to environmental concerns and ethical issues within the industry. BVFW is restoring the essence of patience in fashion by advocating for a return to mindful consumption, sustainable production, and an appreciation for the artistry and heritage that underpin this creative field.”
Co-Founder Angelo Diaz agrees,“We have lost touch with the artistry and soul of fashion. We've come to prioritize quantity over quality, trends over timelessness, and convenience over craftsmanship. The result is a fashion landscape that often feels shallow, disposable, and disconnected from the traditions and values that once defined it. This is why BVFW is so important – we're the NCAA of fashion, beauty and entertainment, where we inspire creativity, advocate for models and designers and increase brand heat through collaborations that align with our mission of mindful consumption. From brands like Anne Fontaine, Goorin Bros Hat Co., Marriott Hotel and Paul Mitchell The School.”
Bovtiqve Fashion Week is jam packed with a lineup of fashion shows, parties, networking opportunities, panels and much more. Opening Night will kick off on September 28th, 2023 at The Paper Tiger at 4574 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. All access passes are available online and a full schedule will be posted soon.
ABOUT BVFW
A partnership of independent fashion designers, boutique owners, merchandisers, producers, influencers, and models. Bovtiqve Fashion Week was created to establish a foundation of fashion and business trade, increase the economic and creative development in the areas of fashion design, clothing, merchandising, event production and modeling. BVFW is held twice a year during the months of February and September. By rotating cities for every edition, BVFW provides a major American city the platform to make a significant impression on a critical sector of the fashion industry. It also highlights a city's capacity to thrive within the growth of one of the most profitable industries in the world.
ABOUT PRETTY FLY SOCIETY
Pretty Fly Society is an events and promotions company that specializes in fashion, the arts, entrepreneur development and content creation. It is a direct result of what happens when you channel constructive criticism and continue your pursuit of success.
