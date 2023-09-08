Urban Living, Sustainability, And Diy: The Triad Shaping The 2023 Us Outdoor Living Market

The Outdoor Living Products Market Report 2023 " provides insights into the state and trends of theoutdoor living market. Here's a summary of the key takeaways:

Main Findings:

Inflationary Trends :



The inflationary environment is causing consumers to prioritize value over cost. Price sensitivity is now a key consideration.

DIY vs. DIFM :



There's a growing trend ofconsumers preferring DIY home improvement and landscaping, fueled by easy access to advice and inspiration from experts and social media influencers. Despite this, the demand for DIFM landscaping services has surged due to the return to pre-pandemic habits.

Innovations :

Innovative products in the market cater to sustainable products, indoor/outdoor integration, smart technology, and those that ease outdoor maintenance tasks.

Urbanites & Outdoor Living :

Urban growth impacts product demand, with urban residents typically having smaller outdoor spaces and a preference for environmentally-friendly products.

Reduced Air & Noise Pollution :

Environmental responsibility is a priority for consumers, leading to equipment innovations aimed at reducing emissions and noise pollution.

Lot Size by Locations :

The equipment and products purchased are influenced by the size and location of outdoor spaces.

Remodeling Drives Outdoor Living Installations :

Outdoor living product purchases are often linked to remodeling projects rather than new home construction.

Sections Covered in the Report :

