Pg&E Helps Small Businesses Save Money With Pg&E's Energy Advisors

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) knows how important it is for small and medium business customers manage expenses. Business adjustments, such as changes to staffing, hours of operation and equipment updates, can significantly impact energy usage and bills. Business-owners are urged to review electric rate plan options annually or when a significant operational change happens. Changing your rate plan can lower a customer's PG&E bill as soon as the next month.

PG&E is the only utility in California with a small business team offering energy advisor services. Recently, PG&E's Energy Advisors connected with over 4,500 customers to discuss rate plan options that fit their business needs, self-service tools available to them in their PG&E online account, and additional resources available for small business customers, such as Automatic Payments and Budget Billing. In that time, they helped each business save an average of $1,000, for a total of over $4.5 million, just by changing rate plans.

"Our mission is to help our small business customers find a better energy future so that they can rebuild, recover, and sustain our communities. Our teams work closely with businesses to set up new service, improve energy efficiency and find ways to save," said Alicia Romer, Senior Manager with PG&E's Small Business Engagement team.

All customers

can compare rate plan options with PG&E's Rate Comparison Tool

as part of their online account. This tool provides personalized recommendations and enables online rate plan changes.

Business customers are encouraged to review PG&E's energy-saving programs and tools and contact PG&E if they would like to connect with an energy advisor about their PG&E account.



Additional Business Programs

PG&E helps customers reduce costs and improve energy efficiency and resiliency with variprograms and tools. In the past five years, these programs have helped small and medium business customers save 166 kWh of electricity – a savings of $33 million.