| Innofactor Plc
| Announcement 8.9.2023
| Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 8.9.2023
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 8.9.2023
| Bourse trade
| Buy
| Share
| IFA1V
| Amount
| 4,500
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 1.1350
| EUR
| Total cost
| 5,107.50
| EUR
| Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 158 897 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 8.9.2023
| On behalf of Innofactor Plc
| Nordea Bank Oyj
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
| Additional information:
| Sami Ensio, CEO
| Innofactor Plc
| Tel. +358 50 584 2029
