Allerød, 8 September 2023
Notification of Executive's transaction with Matas shares
In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Matas shares.
Contact
John Bäckman
IR & Treasury Manager, phone + 45 22 43 12 54
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Gregers Wedell-Wedells
| 2.
| Reason for notification
| a)
| Position/sta
| CEO
| b)
| Initial notification/amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer
| a)
| Name
| Matas A/S
| b)
| LEI Code
| 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for ( i ) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Volume(s)
| Price(s)
| 655
| DKK 110.70
| 77
| DKK 110.60
| 175
| DKK 110.60
| 65
| DKK 110.60
| 77
| DKK 110.60
| 116
| DKK 110.60
| 293
| DKK 110.40
| 55
| DKK 110.40
| 175
| DKK 110.40
| 208
| DKK 110.20
| 64
| DKK 110.60
| 125
| DKK 110.60
| 37
| DKK 110.60
| 45
| DKK 110.60
| 31
| DKK 110.60
| 30
| DKK 110.60
| 79
| DKK 110.60
| 125
| DKK 110.40
| 143
| DKK 110.40
| 37
| DKK 110.40
| 280
| DKK 110.40
| 50
| DKK 110.40
| 657
| DKK 110.40
| 2
| DKK 110.20
| 200
| DKK 110.20
| 230
| DKK 110.20
| 36
| DKK 110.20
| 539
| DKK 110.20
| 2,445
| DKK 110.20
| 604
| DKK 110.20
| 855
| DKK 110.40
| 1,094
| DKK 110.40
| 1,279
| DKK 110.40
| 31,063
| DKK 110.00
| 1,530
| DKK 110.10
| 7.855
| DKK 110.10
| d)
| Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price (DKK)
|
Total number of shares: 51,331 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 5,651,229.60
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 6 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
