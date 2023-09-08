Friday, 08 September 2023 07:51 GMT

Notification Of Executive's Transaction With Matas Shares


Allerød, 8 September 2023

In accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Matas has received the following notification from Executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Matas shares.

Contact
John Bäckman
IR & Treasury Manager, phone + 45 22 43 12 54

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gregers Wedell-Wedells
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/sta CEO
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Matas A/S
b) LEI Code 2138004PXX8LWGHGL872
4. Details of the transaction(s): Section to be repeated for ( i ) Each type of instrument, (ii) Each type of transaction, (iii) Each date, and (iv) Each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares of Matas A/S
DK0060497295
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

















 Price(s) and volume(s)

















 Volume(s) Price(s)
655 DKK 110.70
77 DKK 110.60
175 DKK 110.60
65 DKK 110.60
77 DKK 110.60
116 DKK 110.60
293 DKK 110.40
55 DKK 110.40
175 DKK 110.40
208 DKK 110.20
64 DKK 110.60
125 DKK 110.60
37 DKK 110.60
45 DKK 110.60
31 DKK 110.60
30 DKK 110.60
79 DKK 110.60
125 DKK 110.40
143 DKK 110.40
37 DKK 110.40
280 DKK 110.40
50 DKK 110.40
657 DKK 110.40
2 DKK 110.20
200 DKK 110.20
230 DKK 110.20
36 DKK 110.20
539 DKK 110.20
2,445 DKK 110.20
604 DKK 110.20
855 DKK 110.40
1,094 DKK 110.40
1,279 DKK 110.40
31,063 DKK 110.00
1,530 DKK 110.10
7.855 DKK 110.10
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (DKK)

Total number of shares: 51,331 shares
Total purchase price: DKK 5,651,229.60
e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2023
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

