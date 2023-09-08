Moist leaf piles are loved by pets, kids, and fleas. Wondercide suggests treating the yard, including leaf piles and using a bug repellent on the ones you loved to protect them.

A plant powered flea collar that's lab proven to repel fleas is a great layer of protection during the fall flea surge suggests Wondercide.

Wondercide Shares Facts about Peak Flea Season, and How to Win Against Fleas.

