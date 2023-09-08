(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Richard Williams, Executive Chairman, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSXV: BNKR), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange. Continue Reading
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market Friday, September 8, 2023
Bunker Hill Mining Corporation is a mining company focused on the sustainable regeneration of distressed or closed mining assets to assist the North American metals supply chain. Its first project is the restart of operations in 2024 at the historic Bunker Hill zinc-silver-lead mine, located in the Silver Valley Idaho, USA.
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN08092023003732001241ID1107034248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.