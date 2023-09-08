(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Copenhagen, 8 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 15/2023
Managers' transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 8 September 2023.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
| Name:
| Eivind Dam Jensen
| Reason for the notification:
|
| Position/status:
| Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
| Initial notification/Amendment:
| Initial
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
| Name:
| Cemat A/S
| LEI:
| 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
| Shares
| Identification code:
| ISIN DK0010271584
| Nature of the transaction:
| Purchase of shares
| Price(s):
| 0.8
| Volume(s):
| 31,014
| Aggregated information:
|
|
| 31,014
|
| DKK 24,848.42, equivalent to DKK 0.8 per share
| Date of the transaction:
| 7 September 2023
| Place of the transaction:
| Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
|
|
|
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Announcement no. 15 - 08.09.2023
