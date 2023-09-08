Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market To Surge To $385.2 Million By 2030 At A Cagr Of 28.2%: Market Insights



The global sodium hypochlorite market reveals a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to reach $385.2 million by 2030, a substantial increase from $52.8 million in 2022, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

Sodium hypochlorite, an inorganic chemical compound featuring a sodium cation and a hypochlorite anion, is widely recognized as liquid bleach. This pale greenish-yellow dilute solution has found extensive use as both a disinfectant and a bleaching agent in households. Its versatility extends to applications in water treatment, cleaning solutions, and vital roles in industries such as food processing and veterinary care.

Market Dynamics

In 2021, the wastewater treatment segment claimed the leading position within the global sodium hypochlorite market, a trend expected to persist through the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the surging global population and urbanization, which drive the demand for purified drinking water and subsequently boost the need for sodium hypochlorite.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to secure a substantial market share during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increased use of household bleaching products in emerging economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is a significant contributing factor. Sodium hypochlorite plays a pivotal role in chemical manufacturing, industrial processes, and wastewater treatment in these regions. The rising disposable income in countries like India, the world's second-most populnation, further augments the demand for household products, fueling the growth of sodium hypochlorite in the region.

Key Features of the Study

This study presents a wealth of insights, including revenue opportunities across varisegments and compelling investment propositions for the market. It explores market drivers, constraints, opportunities, new product launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

The report profiles prominent players in the global sodium hypochlorite market, providing a comprehensive view of their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and future plans.

Conclusion

This report equips marketers and company management with valuable insights for making informed decisions regarding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies. It caters to varistakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders will find decision-making facilitated through the use of varistrategy matrices applied in the analysis of the global sodium hypochlorite market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Application:



Cleaning & Disinfection

Bleaching Chemical Manufacturing

By End-use Industry:



Household Industrial

By Region:



North America





U.S.

Canada

Europe



U.K.



Italy



France



Germany



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mex

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Middle East Africa

Company Profiles



BASF Chemicals

Odyssey Manufacturing Co.

Aditya Birla

AGC group

Orica Watercare

Akzo Nobel

Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemicals

Solvay Chem

Sunbelt Chemical Corporations

Arkema Group

Surpress Chem Ineos

