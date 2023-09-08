Bizclik Media Launches September Editions Of Fintech Magazine & Insurtech Digital

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital

The digital editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital, are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the financial sector

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Volt.io Founder, Tom Greenwood about his growth as an entrepreneur and the company's aim of building a global network of RTP providers.

"After reading about open banking in PSD2, I knew that real-time account-to-account payments could be hugely disruptive to the Vand Mastercard duopoly. It gave me an idea that, ultimately, I couldn't let go of." - Tom Greenwood

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Fiserv and Paymentus. PThe Path Through Economic Uncertainty in Banking and the Top 10 Digital Banks by Total Funding

You can visit the FinTech Magazine website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Financial Technology

InsurTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, HSB Canada's Vice President Client Solutions and Innovation, Lasith Lansakara and VP, Head of Information Technology, Michael Scarbeau about the company's journey through almost 150 years of insurance transfomation.

"The evolution of the nature of risk that has created the need for these new products and requires insurers to be a more agile," - Lasith Lansakara

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Generali Vitality and Novidea . PRevolutionising Insurance with Big Data and the Top 10 Insurtech Unicorns

You can visit the InsurTech Digital website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Financial Technology

