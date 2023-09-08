Urbx Announces Settlement Of Litigation With Attabotics

Out of respect for the confidentiality of the process and in compliance with the agreement reached, there will be no further public statements or disclosures regarding the specific terms of the agreement.

Both Attabotics and Urbx are looking forward to moving ahead and focusing on their respective businesses.

Urbx thanks all stakeholders for their support and understanding during this period.

Please note: This is the only information that will be made available regarding the settlement. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality about the specific terms of the agreement and related matters.

Urbx is an order fulfillment automation company based in Boston, serving the needs of retailers, grocers and other businesses.

