Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces The Release Of Murder At The Old Willow Boarding School

In "Murder at the Old Willow Boarding School," Choose Your Own Adventure's newest longer digest-size thriller, YOU need to solve a murder... your own! This fast-paced paranormalmystery will keep you turningpages to discover all the twistsand turns with a unique cast ofcharacters, or are they suspects?” - Shannon GilliganWAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure ® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children's book series of all time, has announced the release of "Murder at the Old Willow Boarding School ," a new longer and larger format CYOA by noted middle grade author Jessika Fleck .
"Murder at the Old Willow Boarding School" is a whodunit thriller set at an academy for gifted children. Readers 9-12 will need to solve a murder: their own. As the search for the murderer through the haunted halls of the school turns into a paranormal quest to prevent another killing, friends and classmates quickly turn into suspects.
Middle readers will enjoy all the twists and turns in this fast-paced mystery which features a unique cast of characters, including a nonbinary student, embracing diversity and inclusion.
Jessika Fleck is a graduate student at the University of Illinois, where she currently works in rare books conservation and museum studies, and will earn her Masters in Library and Information Science. She is the author of "Beware the Night," "Defy the Sun," "The Castaways," and "Molly and the Twin Towers: A 9/11 Survival Story." This is her first CYOA.
The Literary Book Bar will host the author's book launch on Saturday, October 7th at 2 p.m. at, 122 North Neil Street in Champaign, Illinois where guests can meet Fleck and have their book signed.
Cover artist, Brian Anderson, is a renowned illustrator and author of several children's books, including the Conjurers trilogy, and the creator of the syndicated comic strip "Dog Eat Doug."
Celebrated children's book artist, Gabhor Utomo, illustrated the interior art for "Murder at the Old Willow Boarding School." Utomo was born in Indonesia and received his degree from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. He's illustrated several other CYOA books.
Choose Your Own Adventure books empower children through choice with different endings to discover, encouraging reluctant readers to engage with books in a new and exciting way.
"Murder at the Old Willow Boarding School" is available October 3 wherever great literature for children is sold.
