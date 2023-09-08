Bionit Labs® To Unveil Adam's Hand To The Us Market In January 2024

As the world's first fully-adaptive bionic hand, Adam's Hand is set to revolutionize the world of prosthetics and better support patients in their daily lives.

SOLETO, ITALY, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BionIT Labs®, a pioneering MedTech company specializing in Bionics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that its flagship product, Adam's Hand, will be available in the United States in January 2024. As the world's first fully adaptive bionic hand, Adam's Hand is set to revolutionize the world of prosthetics by bridging the gap between tridigital and multi-articulating devices, offering patients a robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use solution to support their daily lives.

Founded in 2018, BionIT Labs® is driven by a passionate team of 30 highly competent professionals, including 20 engineers, dedicated to transforming lives and "Turning Disabilities Into New Possibilities." The company's mission is to create a more equitable and accessible world by leveraging cutting-edge technology in human-machine integration.

Adam's Hand is set to reshape the prosthetics industry with its groundbreaking features. Using just two motors, this innovative bionic hand eliminates the main differentiating factor between multi-articulating devices and tridigital hands: the need to choose specific grip patterns. The patented Fully-Adaptive Grip Technology simplifies the user experience by removing the complexity of co-contracting flexor and extensor muscles, multiple impulses, button pressing, or complex software usage. Instead, users can effortlessly control the device with a simple open and close command, allowing the fingers to flex and automatically adapt to the shape and size of grasped objects.

One of the standout features of Adam's Hand is its remarkable ease of use. Thanks to BionIT Labs' AI calibration procedure and built-in pattern recognition, users can learn to operate the device intuitively. With a single control method, users can access 90% of the Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) crucial for comfort and well-being. This unprecedented ease of use facilitates the device's full incorporation into the user's life, transforming it from an external tool into an extension of the patient's own body. This advancement is poised to reduce the high rejection rates commonly associated with upper-limb prostheses.

Beyond its user-friendly design, Adam's Hand is built to endure the challenges of everyday life. With an impressive 88 lb maximum load capacity in hook grip and a remarkable 265 lb push-down load through its knuckles, it's a robust companion for users. Additionally, it boasts a waterproof rating of IP67, ensuring functionality even in adverse conditions. Moreover, the inclusion of field-serviceable components enhances repair efficiency and lowers associated costs.

Adam's Hand is compatible with mono- or bi-lateral amputees with transradial and higher-level amputations, provided they have sufficiently innervated muscles to control a myoelectric device.

