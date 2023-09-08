Bizclik Media Launches September Edition Of Healthcare Digital

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the September edition of Healthcare Digital.

The digital edition of Healthcare Digital, is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the manufacturing sector.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with, Penny Pinnock, Business Development Manager at Siemens Financial Services about creating solutions for Medical Providers with AI.

"Private sector finance can help the healthcare sector enable a digital, commercial, clinical and sustainable transition. This is where we come in." - Penny Pinnock

The September edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from CVS Health, King Saud Medical City and OCINet. PWe sit down with Lucie Glenday, founder at MySense and the Top 10 Consumer Healthcare Companies.

You can visit the Healthcare Digital website for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing Hosptal & Healthcare industry

